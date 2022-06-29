Kenneth Floyd Tyler, 90, passed away in his home on June 21, 2022, with family at his side.
He was born in Haskell, Ark., on June 26, 1931, to Ira C. and Laura F. (McInvale) Tyler. He attended Harmony Grove and Ruraldale schools before attending the University of Arkansas where he graduated in 1959, with a degree in civil engineering. He joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19 and served in the Korean War.
He married Melba Jean Harris on his birthday in 1958, and together they had three children: Kevin, June and Candace. He worked as the assistant district Engineer for the Arkansas Highway Department before accepting the position of Park County engineer and moving to Cody in 1979.
They enjoyed their retirement in Cody where Ken spent his time working on many projects in his wood shop. He was a longtime member of the former Grace Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
The couple also attended Cody Bible Church before their decline in health made attendance too difficult. He was a man of God and even in his final hours was humming hymns and quoting scripture to those around him.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and several other dear family members.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Melba, their children Kevin (Lisa) Tyler, June Johnson and Candace (Mike) Hirsch, grandchildren Nick Tyler, Jonathan and Leif Johnson, Keela (Logan) Hopkin, Taylor (Stefon) Carroll and Gabrielle Hirsch, and great-grandchildren Cade and Macie Hopkin and Kaleb, Michael and Zachary Carroll.
Private services were held at Ballard Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
