Karen Ruth Liden, 79, of Cheyenne passed away Sept. 3, 2021, in her home of natural causes. She was formerly of Cody, where her two sons grew up.
She was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Lyons, Kan., to Howard and Eleanor Kaltenbach. She graduated high school at Plainville, Kan., got her undergraduate (nursing) degree at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan. and masters (nursing) from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo. She was a registered nurse (RN) for 40 years. She loved her cats and dogs, watching Rockies baseball and sunflowers.
She is survived by her oldest son James Liden of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and four grandchildren – Travis, Kendal, Amy and Laura.
Karen was preceded in death by her youngest son Daniel Liden; parents Howard and Eleanore Kaltenbach; sister Kathy Vorse and brother Kent Kaltenbach.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral home. Services to be held in Plainville, Kan., at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.