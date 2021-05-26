Georgianna “Georgie” Haugen, 83 of Billings passed away May 25, 2021, with her family by her side.
Georgie was born to the late George and Helen Crites on Nov. 16, 1937, in Lisbon, N.D. She graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1956 and received her nursing certificate from North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, N.D. She completed her nursing training at Good Samaritan Hospital in Ruby, N.D.
On Sept. 9, 1957, she married her high-school sweetheart and love of her life late Gerald (Jerry) Haugen. Her and Jerry were married 56 years and made their home in Valley City, N.D., Miles City, Mont., Helena, Mont., and Cody.
Georgie is survived by five of her children: Jim Haugen of Buffalo, Wyo., Lawrence (Susan) Haugen of Renton, Wash., Lee Haugen of Palm Springs, Calif., Lisa (Tim) Ranes of Billings, and Michael (Monica) Haugen of Shoreline, Wash. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sisters Gladys (Al) Turnquist of Billings, Kay Hedge of Casper, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Jerry Haugen in January 2014 and daughter Joelyne Rogers in December 2019.
Georgie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories.
Georgie was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends and family sharing stories, life experiences and reminiscing. She enjoyed making new friends, especially the last four years living at Highgate Senior Living. She was loved by many at Highgate.
Georgie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. She instilled traditional family values and life skills in her children. Always be kind and use your manners. She often said her greatest accomplishment was raising six children.
She will be remembered for her kindness, sincerity and genuineness.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Riverside Cemetery in Cody. The graveside service will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Rick Moser as the celebrant. Condolences can be left on Georgie’s page at BallardFH.com.
