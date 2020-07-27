Jacqueline Maude Flowers

Jacqueline Maude (Silver) Flowers, known by her friends and loved ones as “Jackie” was born Nov. 30, 1926, to Ralph and Fernande Silver in Lamoni, Iowa.
She died July 22, 2020, in Independence, Mo., At the age of 93.
Married to Everett Lyle Flowers on June 8, 1945, in the Graceland College Chapel in Lamoni by Roy A. Cheville.
Baptized into the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (now Community of Christ) by Luther Troyer at Demaris Springs in Cody on June 7, 1953.
Being a military wife, she lived in Sun Valley, Idaho, and Sindelfingen, Germany where she had the first of 5 children before returning home to Lamoni. The family (3 boys) moved to Cody, Wyo. in the fall of 1952.
Jackie raised four sons, Les (Carol) of Montrose, Colo. Steve (Margy) of Santee, Calif., Bill (Mary) of Cody, Jerry (Beth) of Powell, Wyo. and a daughter, Madeleine (Dennis) Haugen of Cody.
Jackie did volunteer work at the hospital in Cody as a member of the Gray Ladies, and was involved with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. Every opportunity she had, she was helping others.
She loved to draw and paint and was a supporter of the Cody Country Art League. She also loved to read, play games, swim hike, go canoeing and camping. Her love for nature was boundless and she taught all her children to appreciate this wonderful planet we all share.
She was preceded in death by her husband Everett Flowers, two brothers Robert and Raymond Silver and a grandchild, Cici Blevins.
She is survived by two brothers, Maurice and Gary Silver of Iowa, her children, 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and ceremonies/celebrations will be planned on later dates for the Cody area and Lamoni, Iowa.
