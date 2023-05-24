Keith August Lofquist, 71, of Cody, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend passed away on April 12, 2023, in Denver after his courageous battle with lymphoma.
From the initial diagnosis of the disease, Keith put his fate in God’s hands and was a man of faith until the end. HE is risen!
Born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 15, 1951, he is survived by his loving wife Adele; his son Christopher (Breena) Lofquist, grandchildren Della, Rowan and August; daughter Cory (Mike) Lofquist Arbinger, grandchildren Shelby, Kylee and Aubrey; son Cole Lofquist; stepdaughter Darci (Scott) Bloemendaal; furry children Denali and Eiger; brother Larry Lofquist and sister Linda Mainai.
He was preceded in death by his parents August and Bernadine Lofquist.
Keith graduated from Clay High School in Toledo in 1969. He went on to attend Bowling Green University where he graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He began his formal working career at Master Chemical Corporation in Perrysburg, Ohio. In 1992, Keith earned a Master of Vocational Education degree from the University of Toledo.
In 1992, the Rocky Mountains summoned him west. He and Adele were married in June 1993 wherein his love of the outdoors began in earnest. Keith had a passion for camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, ATVing and RV traveling.
He always made time to watch his cherished Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Colorado Avalanche. Keith was a very analytical man who could build anything, fix anything, design anything and help anyone who needed assistance. In the Denver area he was employed by Sandoz/Novartis as a Validation Engineer.
In 2012 the family moved to Cody, where he was employed by Cody Laboratories as a Validation Engineer. His retirement began in September 2019, when he and Adele began their RV adventures, traveling from the Pacific to the Atlantic, visiting 39 states.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 3 at Tanglewood Park (South Pavilion), 13950 W. 20th Ave., Golden, Colo., from 1-5 p.m. Family and friends are invited to help celebrate the life of this amazing man. Come share your favorite “Keith” stories, enjoy the sunshine, and join in on a picnic to honor Keith.
Keith will share eternity in God’s presence in his beloved Colorado Rockies!
Memories and condolences may be shared on Keith’s memorial page at obits.cfcscolorado.org/obituary/keith-lofquist.
