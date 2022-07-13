Molly Renee Moore Hibbert, 79, wife to Walter Hibbert and mother of seven, including her nephew, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Renee was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Cody. She was influenced by her parents to be a kind and caring person, always sharing her time and talents with others. Renee developed a love of music at an early age and shared that gift with all those around her.
She met her husband Walt in 1962 while attending Northwest College in Powell. They fell in love instantly and were married one week after their first date. As a mother she was selfless, loving and very devoted to her kids. Renee was a grandmother and great-grandmother and was thrilled with each new addition to the family. In her free time she loved sewing, making hand-sewn blankets for everyone, spending time in the garden, and pruning her flowers. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Renee is survived by her husband Walt, children Natalie (Ben), Nadine (David), Louis (Lisa), Nevaida (BJ), Kyle (Heather), Nikki (Jeff), nephew Tim (Mandy), and brother Doran Moore (Silvia) and many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a service to honor the wonderful life of Renee on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burlington. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Internment will be at the Otto cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.