Terri Anne Hazel passed away on July 16, 2022. She is survived by her husband Butch Hazel and her children Shawn Phillips, Desiree and Sergio Smith, Isabella and Colter Hagstrom, Leah and Matt Brown, and Loren and Errin Hazel. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers: Lucinda Bullinger, Linda Schmidt, Donna Staudinger, Mark Staudinger and Matt Staudinger; and many grandchildren.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents: Gene and Olga Staudinger; daughter, Leslie Pearson; and two grandsons, Eli Hazel and Jonny Keltner; and Grandmother Katherine Staudinger.
Terri was born March 10, 1954, to parents Gene and Olga. She graduated in 1972 from high school and later graduated vocational school for construction.
Terri had a unique artistic side as she was noted for her beautiful beading jewelry, creative decorating and unafraid to do any DIY project. When visiting her home, you would easily notice her love of animals and fish by the large amount of fish tanks, animal figures and drawings. Around their home and house, Terri’s green thumb was known by her garden and vast array of plants inside and out of her home.
Her love of the outdoors was well known by her love of rock hunting. Since Butch and Terri owned horses and four-wheelers, you could find them riding them in the mountains of Wyoming. Therefore, there were many times she would load the horses and four wheelers with rocks to haul home. Eventually, she graduated to a truck to haul her rocks with!
Her wit and humor was well known, she could joke and take a joke. Once while hunting for arrowheads, she was so excited to find one. Then reality hit, and she realized she was pranked by a family member with a fake arrowhead! On other times, while hunting with Butch, he would always say, “It’s just over the ridge.” When they would arrive at “the ridge,” Terri would find him saying the same thing when they arrived there, ”It’s just over the ridge!”
Terri used her construction skills to volunteer on several kingdom hall building projects in Wyoming, Idaho, North and South Dakota and Montana gaining friends and memories throughout. She had a love of dancing, singing karaoke, having friends over and joking. She could be unapologetic for her silly jokes and not be offended if no one laughed. If she fell off a horse, she would always get back on – a testament to her determination or perhaps stubbornness. She always tried to be positive and find humor in a situation and make you laugh at her expense but never at another’s expense. She was kind, resourceful, generous, willing to work and adventurous.
Terri and Butch moved to Los Barilles, Mexico in 2010. They truly enjoyed living there most of the year with the warm weather, ocean and fish.
She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and a good friend. She was a spiritual woman who always tried to set a good example for her children and friends with a genuine interest in others. Terri will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Now resting, waiting for the call from her heavenly father, Jehovah.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cody. You may attend in person or on Zoom. Contact family for Zoom information.
