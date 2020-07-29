Mary Louise Thompson 88, was called home July 20, 2020, in Glen Rose, Texas.
Mary Louise Peterson was born May 25, 1932, and joined sister Doris (Richard) Peterson and brother Lyle in the family home in Powell. The family moved to Cody in 1935 where her father Lawrence was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation as engineer on the Heart Mountain Project. Her mother, Anna Louise, worked for the Federal Home Administration.
Mary Lou graduated from Cody High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart Richard Dale ”Whistling Dick” Thompson on Aug. 18, 1950, in Billings.
After Dick’s retirement in 1987 Mary and Dick traveled throughout the United States seeing new country and visiting old friends and making new ones. Dick and Mary Lou’s favorite places were the North Fork of the Shoshone River in Wyoming and the Flaming Gorge area of Utah. In 2007 Dick and Mary moved to Yukon, Okla., to be closer to family. Dick passed away Jan. 24, 2012.
Mary Lou was an avid reader and always said you could go anywhere in the world, all you had to do was pick up a book. Her love for reading and songbirds filled her entire life. This union was blessed with five children; Larry, of New Town, N.D., Jeannie of Eureka Springs, Ark., Judy of Vernal, Utah, Jill of Glen Rose, Texas and Jim of Powell.
Mary Lou is survived by her five children; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A family service honoring both Dick and Mary Lou will be held in Cody at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
