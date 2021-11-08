Daryl Lee Lawson, 60, of Cody, Wyo., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Cody Regional Hospital. Daryl was raised on a farm in the Heart Mountain Community.
He was a hard worker, dearly loved farming, truck driving, collecting wood for fire, restoring pallets, the PBR, George Strait concerts, the Park County Fair, his dog Cooper, his city cat, Chloe, his farm cats, helping out at the Riley Arena Hockey Rink, the band West, the Heart Mountain Community, coffee at Granny’s, his many nieces and nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins, and most especially his wife of 32 years, Cheryl Ann were dear to him.
Common quotes about Daryl: “The guy who never met a stranger”; “Daryl was so easy to love”; “It was an honor to serve Daryl”.
Daryl was preceded in death by his father Albert Wesley Lawson and his brother Lynn Michael Lawson. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Ann Sutton Lawson of Cody, mother Carol Ann Brandt Lawson of Kalispell, Mont., sister Gayle (John) Marie Lawson Chvilicek of Kalispell, Mont., brother Keith (Suzette) Albert Lawson of Hooper, Utah.
Memorial services were held in the Homestead Hall at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. Condolences to Daryl’s family can be sent on his memorial page at BallardFH.com
