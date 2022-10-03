James “Jim” Joseph Connor, passed peacefully from this life on Sept. 29, 2022, at his home in Cody. He was 89 years old.
Jim was born in Holyoke, Mass., where he attended K-12 Catholic schools. Active in Boy Scouts from an early age, Jim received his Eagle Scout rank, and spent summers as a canoe instructor. One of his fondest memories was attending the big jamboree in Canada in 1955. He remained friends with his fellow Eagle Scouts his whole life.
He received an associate degree from Holyoke Community College, then served in the U.S. Army, where he was a rifle instructor at Ft. Dix in New Jersey. After leaving the Army, Jim attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Duke University, earning his Master of Forestry degree.
Jim met Cynthia Wilson at a lifeguard class, and they married on June 14, 1958, in Winchester, Mass. They moved to Durham, N.C., in 1958 while Jim completed graduate school. Maureen, the first of four children, was born there, and a short time later they moved to Oregon.
Jim took his first job with the United States Forest Service as a timber cruiser and scaler on the Mount Hood National Forest. Three more children – Kathleen, Jennifer and Christopher — were born to the couple while they were stationed in Rhododendron and Zigzag, Ore.
The Connors packed up their young family and moved to Thayne, for work on the Bridger National Forest. Assignments to Forests in Idaho (Targhee N.F.) and California followed. Then back to Wyoming and the Teton National Forest in Jackson.
Jim became a die-hard backpacking enthusiast and backcountry skier, and took countless trips into the wilderness areas of the Greater Yellowstone Area and on the Continental Divide trail. He worked with the Boy Scouts on the annual Elk Antler Auction for many years, and was a proud supporter and volunteer for the Jackson Hole Ski Club.
His work on major USFS planning efforts included roadless area inventories, where he served as Wyoming Coordinator for Region 4, the Union Pass Land Use Plan, Greys-Salt River Land Use Plan, Draft Management Plan and EIS for the Snake River Wild and Scenic River and Draft EIS for Forest Timber Management Plan.
He received multiple commendations for his contributions. He believed in the importance of wilderness and worked tirelessly to establish those areas, and he was a believer in multiple uses of forest lands and resources, and advocated for commercial uses as well, such as timber sales and helped develop ski areas.
Jim finished his career with the Forest Service in Missoula, Mont., at the Region 1 headquarters. He then returned to Jackson where he spent the summers backpacking and drove START buses for the Town of Jackson in the winter. He enjoyed visiting with locals and visitors alike.
When Cynthia retired from the Jackson public schools in 1993, the Connors moved to Cody. Jim worked as a docent at the Buffalo Bill Museum for many years, and had a particular interest in the stagecoach exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. For the past 10 seasons, he worked as a volunteer at the Buffalo Bill Dam as a shuttle driver.
Jim was active in the Catholic community in Cody, and became a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, achieving the rank of Fourth Degree. He loved spending time with his Knight brothers.
Jim is survived by Cynthia, his wife of 64 years, their four children and four grandchildren.
He was a wonderful father and grandpa, sharing and passing on his love of nature with his family. He was most at home in the outdoors, and taught his family to appreciate and take care of our natural world.
Whether camping, backpacking, skiing, canoeing or just having a picnic and skipping stones on the shores of Yellowstone Lake, we will carry his spirit forward, and are blessed to have been able to call him husband, father, grandpa, teacher and friend.
A rosary was prayed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memories and condolences can be left on Jim’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
