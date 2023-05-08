Susen Dee Erickson, 73, of Powell, lost her battle to cancer on May 5, 2023.
Susen was born on July 12, 1949, in Cody.
Susen attended Casper College in 1968, and attended Northwest College from 1969-1971, receiving her degree in Secondary Education through Northwest College in 1971. Susen worked at the Northwest College Daycare while her children were young, then continued to help in the school system as a teacher aide.
Susen was the daughter of the late Les and Susie Cain, both of Cody. Susen married Ronald Lee Erickson on Jan. 21, 1971, in Cody. They made their life together just outside of Powell on their acreage near Heart Mountain where they raised their children.
Susen is survived by Ron and two children Tyd (Angie) Erickson, and sons Kalvin Lane and Jayson Lee of Meeteetsee, and Tammy Cloninger and sons Kelly Joseph, and Colten Carl of Casper. She is also survived by brothers Daryl (Bonnie) Cain of Helena, Mont., and Byron (Donna) Cain of Hendersonville, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by Jerry Cain of Alaska.
Susen was an active parent in FFA and 4-H as her children grew up, and could be found helping other women of the Heart Mountain Community with the Homestead Hustlers. She had a close-knit group of women known to many as “The Crafty Ladies.” They could be found monthly gathered around someone’s dining room table, laughing, sharing food, and family stories. Susen also played hostess to many family reunions at their place out on Heart Mountain.
Susen enjoyed attending any activity that her four grandsons were a part of. She cheered in the stands and on the sidelines as the boys participated in track, basketball, football, wrestling, baseball and cross country, and was always there to offer support and advice as the boys got older.
Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, confidant, friend – she touched the lives of so many and we are all better off. Susen was a devout Catholic with faith being one of the most important things in her life.
A rosary will be held at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church, Powell on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Big Horn Basin Regional Cancer Center in Cody.
