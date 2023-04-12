Mildred Bertram Wildman Haynie, 101, died on March 18, 2023.
Mildred was born Oct. 2, 1921, in her aunt’s home in Durango, Colo., to James and Florence Bertram. Mildred’s parents, along with her older sister Eileen, later moved to Big Piney. Her first and second grades were spent in a one-room school.
In high school she played the saxophone in the marching band. She was the only student to graduate in her senior class. After graduation Mildred attended secretarial school in Salt Lake City. Mildred had fond memories of growing up in Big Piney and of her days spent in the outdoors.
While in Big Piney, Mildred met Civilian Conservation Corps enrollee Earl Wildman, and they married shortly thereafter. Mildred and Earl travelled around the country while Earl was in the Army during WWII. They eventually put down roots in Moline, Ill.
They had three children: James, Kathryn and David. Moline was where Mildred came into her own as a wife, mother, a friend of the neighborhood and to the larger community. She was always active working for and with youth – the first to volunteer when a need arose. Young and old were always welcome in their home.
When Earl passed away in 1961, Mildred filled her time with caring for her young son David.
In 1968 Mildred married Jim Haynie and gained three stepchildren: Cynthia, John and Jim. When her husband retired they moved to Mildred’s beloved Wyoming. They filled their days fishing, camping and exploring the mountains. Moving to Cody was the beginning of some deep friendships for Mildred and Jim. After Jim passed away in 1986, Mildred spent her days gallivanting with her dear friends. She enjoyed golfing, dining out, rock hunting and most of all, sharing a cup of tea.
Mildred and her niece, Rusty Vannoy Collie, grew up together in Big Piney and kept in close contact throughout the years, with both settling in Cody. The two took numerous trips across the states to visit relatives in St. George, Utah and Big Piney – their adventures were never dull. Mildred and Rusty shared a special bond and Mildred thought the world of her.
Mildred was proficient in crocheting and quilting and blessed many with her beautiful handmade afghans and quilts. She taught a few crochet classes and was the first to come to the rescue when someone needed help finishing or repairing a project. Along with the 150-plus afghans she made, Mildred also crocheted hundreds of pairs of mittens for children in the area. She was known as the “Mitten Lady” and every Christmas season she would deliver them around Cody to the various organizations and churches.
Mildred cherished her breathtaking views of Carter Mountain and always had her binoculars handy. She was never alone as there were always deer, chukar, chipmunks, birds and rabbits to entertain her. Mildred walked every day the wind wasn’t howling and you could always count on a cup of tea and cookie if you came for a visit.
Mildred became good friends with her South Fork neighbors and they enjoyed many joyful dinners together. We are especially thankful to Lennie and Nancy Liebert for their caring and friendship with Mildred over the years.
She is survived by her children James (Patty) Wildman, Kathryn Wildman McFarlane, David (Allison) Wildman, Cynthia (Alois) DeVos; Grandchildren Scott (Lindsay) Wildman, JP (Amy) Wildman, Steven (Ann) Wildman, Lliam McFarlane, Betsey (David) Geick, Adam (Cindy) Haynie, and Kenneth (Kitty) Mc Hoes, great-grandchildren; Riley, Owen, Megan, Peyton, Emerson, Sawyer, Clara and David; niece Rusty Vannoy Collie, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Florence; sister Eileen Martin; husbands Earl Wildman and James Haynie; step-sons John Haynie, Jim Haynie; sons-in-law, Patrick Batten, William McFarlane; and daughter-in-law Jean Wildman.
“Leave me not in the churchyard
When I am laid to rest
But bear me up to the lonely hills
That looks towards the west
Give me the brush for cover
A slab of mountain stone;
Give me the song o the restless wind
And leave me there, alone.
Give me the far horizon
Of river, and the open sky
With winds that rustle the sunlit trees
And shadows passing by
Give me the dawn and sunset
And leave my spirit free
To ride alone on the changeless hills
Where it will always be.”
Cremation has taken place and, per her wishes, the family will lift her ashes to the wind atop Sheep Mountain.
