Monique M. Conklin, 52, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Meeteetse after a lengthy illness.
Monique was born in Cody on May 9, 1968, to Lewis and Harriet Conklin, full of life, love and energy. She carried those qualities with her until Oct. 13, 2020.
She moved to Billings during her high school years and graduated from there in 1986. She immediately moved back home to the town she loved, Cody.
In 1987 she began working at our local hospital in the dietary department until the time of her passing. She spent several summers working at the Lake Clinic in Yellowstone and had many wonderful stories of her adventures there. Monique also worked a few part-time jobs, her favorite being bartending at Cassie’s for a few years.
Monique was an accomplished swimmer in her youth qualifying her for Regional Junior Olympics several times. Her loves were her family and friends first and foremost. She had a deep love for all of her pets, including her chickens. Many nights when she was younger, she could be found at Cassie’s, dressed to the nines, listening to the music and dancing the night away.
Monique was preceded in death by both of her parents and her older brother Reggie Conklin.
She is survived by her sister Charisse Childress and her younger brother Benjie Conklin. She has four nephews, Duncan and Dale Childress and Charles and Robbie Conklin, her aunts Carol (Jon) Overly, Jackie (Dorothy) Gohdes, her roommates and best friends Rich Begoon and Linda Williams.
A memorial service is planned for Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home. There will be a small gathering at Cassie’s after the service.
Please make donations in memory of Monique to the Park County Animal Shelter or Soroptimist International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.