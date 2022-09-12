Randy Smith, (James R. Smith) beloved husband, father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, under hospice care in Lovell, Wyoming, at the New Horizons Care Center.
Randy turned 75 years old on the 12th of August and had been battling Mesothelioma for the past 7 years. Randy was born in Denver, Colorado, in 1947 and was adopted by Jim (Sidney James) Smith and Diane Ryan Smith. His dad was a successful businessman and their travels led the family to Iowa, Georgia, and finally back to Oregon where Jim’s roots were. Randy’s family changed when his mother Diane passed when he was 12 years old. His father then married Schautzie (Pauline Cravens)Smith and her children, Cindy (husband Chuck Straughan) and Pat (wife Diane) Caughlan.
Randy married Karla Peterson in 1972, with her daughters, Deana, Veronica and Tessa. Thor Randall was born in 1974. He worked for Freightliner Corp. on Swan Island, Oregon and then moved to Lusk, Wyoming to work for Frontier Lumber Company and became manager in 1977. After moving to Meeteetse in 1991, he began work at United Builders Supply Co. as an outside salesman to contractors until retirement. From Wyoming, they moved to Arizona and then to Kansas where his illness was diagnosed. In 2017, they returned home to Cody, Wyoming.
Randy and Karla raised 4 grandchildren, Adam and Veronica Almazan, Deana and Shannon Brown. Randy had a giving heart and became a born again Chistian believer in 1982 and remained in the faith all of his life. He loved his dogs, golfing, fishing and the outdoors.
Randy was the father of five children and had 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and soon to be great great granddaughter .
Randy was preceded in death by his father, both mothers, his brother Pat and wife Diane, and daughter Veronica J. Donald.
Services will be held at Living Fortress Cody Foursquare Church, 725 19th St., Friday Sept. 16 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Living Fortress Cody Foursquare Church.
All are welcome. Memories and condolences can be sent on Randy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.