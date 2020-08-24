Heather Bentz, 59, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Cody.
Heather was born on Feb. 4, 1961, in Baltimore, Md., to Barbara and Jack D’Amario. She graduated from Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville, Md. In 1989 she was blessed with one child, Derek Turner.
Heather lived in Maryland until 1995 when she moved to the beautiful setting of Cody. She enjoyed working at Builder’s FirstSource where she helped many people with their business supplies and home improvement projects.
Heather is survived by her husband Bob Bentz of Cody; son Derek Turner of Denver; parents Barbara and Jack D’Amario and siblings Marc D’Amario and Ryan Hilton residing in North Texas; and her nephews Jesse and Spencer Hilton.
As Heather requested, no formal memorial services are planned. She will always be cherished in the loving memory of her family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or to the charity of your choosing.
Condolences can be sent at BallardFH.com.
