Rickey “Rick” M. Wagoman, 80, of Crandall, passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Rick was born on July 29, 1942, to Monroe and Joan (Price) Wagoman. He lived his life in the Crandall area and leaves behind many family and friends.
Services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home and a full obituary with service information will follow shortly.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
