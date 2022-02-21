Nila Rose Vanderhoff Feb 21, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nila Rose Vanderhoff, 94, of Cody, died peacefully at her home Feb. 17, 2022. Services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan gets 6-8 for resisting arrestCounty approves DHS directorBetty Lee LundvallStephanie Mary SelbyAlleged Eagles theft case advancesCrash due to medical issuePolice/Sheriff News‘They’re ready to fight’Riley Arena has new leaderWinter has been tough on water lines Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOp Ed: Biden’s first year was a year marked by crises (11)Domes are a ‘public space’: Travel council project nears completion (6)Use of paper ballots may be tested (4)Clark eco resort plan opposed (3)Gunwerks buys former Cody Labs building (2)Enterprise wins several awards during state, national contests (2)Coddled grizzly bears can cause problems in areas (2)Council nixes ski bus for Sleeping Giant due to low interest (2)Column: Just can’t get enough of those silly love songs (2)Op Ed: Finalists for position not best of applicants (2)Samantha Jolene Bloss Garaas (1)Stephanie Mary Selby (1)Ice Cats seniors lead team (1)Op Ed: Medicaid expansion is good for Wyoming (1)Letter: Lummis needs to force compliance in Park (1)Area legislators prepare for session (1)Republican National Committee censures Cheney (1)Representative pushes pro-life bill (1)Letter: Gov’t officials need to be working for Wyoming (1)State shatters COVID-19 case record (1)Cody resident Brian Schroeder named State Superintendent of Schools (1)Lodging tax reached record high in 2021 (1)G&F building construction moves inside (1)Wapiti artist honored by state (1)Column: So tiring, of all this kerfuffle about election laws (1)Editorial: District should preserve cabin (1)Editorial: Shooting complex solution achievable (1) Cody Enterprise
