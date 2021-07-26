James ‘Jim’ Alwin Williams

Grandpa James Alwin Williams “Jim” passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, after struggling with Parkinson’s for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Kathryn Williams, sister Billielu King in Lloydminster, brother John Williams in Edmonton, sons Jim, Bill and Patrick, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Two children, Stephen and Laur, preceded him in death.
Jim Williams was born in Billings on Oct. 8, 1934, to William and Jessica Williams when they lived in Grass Creek. Later they moved to Cody and stayed through fifth grade. His family moved to Lloydminster, Alberta, where he graduated from high school and was the provincial golden-gloves champion for multiple years, played high school rugby, hockey, baseball and track and field, was president of the Student Representative Counsel for three years, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He attended Mount Royal College in Calgary Alberta, and transferred to the University of Oklahoma where he earned a BS and an MS in Petroleum Engineering, while also being president of the Engineers Club and the St. Pat’s council. After OU, he joined the U.S. Navy, went to OCS, and was stationed at Annapolis, Md., where he met his wife Kathryn and later married in the Naval Academy Chapel.
Jim and Kathy were stationed in Aruba during the Cuban Missile crisis. After the Navy he worked for Pure Oil in Illinois, Colorado and Wyoming, before joining Husky Oil in Lloydminster, Alberta, as a field engineer.
In Lloydminster he passed on to his sons love for the Lord, hunting, fishing, playing hockey and other sports. In those days there was something missing in Lloydminster, as just before American Thanksgiving he would check the family into a hotel in a city farther south that including a channel carrying the annual OU Sooner – Nebraska Cornhusker football game. By the early ‘70s he returned the family to the US; which improved the ability to watch Sooner football.
Eventually the family returned to Cody still working with Husky Oil, attending First Presbyterian Church of Cody, and hunting and fishing as much as possible. No hockey was available at that time in Cody, so he added golf as a new favorite sport and enjoyed the challenge of golf for the rest of his life.
In the late 70s into the 80s the family returned to Calgary, Alberta with Husky Oil and later Drummond Petroleum. After a stint in Kansas they returned again to Cody; still working new petroleum opportunities with Mallard Petroleum, still supporting Sooner athletics, while also becoming a fan of Wyoming Cowboy sports.
His journey is not over. The best is yet to come, our prayers and love go with him.
A graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery in Cody on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
