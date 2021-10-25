Warren A. Cheney was born on Sept. 25, 1948, in Las Vegas, Nev. and left this world on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Cody, Wyo. He is survived by his wife Teresa (Teri) Cheney, two children, three “second chance” children, numerous grandchildren, extended family and his brothers from VNVLVMC.
Warren graduated from High school in Las Vegas, and went on to serve as a Marine in Vietnam on Dec. 6, 1965. He retired from the Marines on May 1, 1969 as an Airplane Mechanic.
After the military he went on to college and pursued a career at Lockheed Martin where he worked for 30 years as an electrician. Warren also bred and raised Morgan horses and created Morgan farms.
In retirement he enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. Warren was also chairman in the Wyoming Veteran Memorial Park Foundation.
A memorial will be held on Nov. 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2673 808 12th St, Cody, WY 82414.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park Foundation P.O. Box 2681, Cody, WY 82414.
Condolences to Warren’s family can be left on his memorial page at BallardFH.com
