Paisleigh Grace Williams, 2 1/2 years old, died in Denver on April 4, 2021.
To accommodate the family, two Memorial Services will be held. The first service will take place at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. with Paisleigh’s mother present. The second Memorial Service will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. with refreshments and fellowship to follow at Cody Bible Church. Attendees at this service will include Paisleigh’s grandparents, aunt and siblings.
(0) comments
