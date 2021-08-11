Ernie Miller was born in Cody on Nov. 4, 1953, to Carol Miller and Louise Hicks Miller.
His early childhood was spent on the family farm on the South Fork with many fond memories.
Ernie was a hard-working man with many talents - one, being a fine carpenter, which he learned from the best, Kenny and Jerry Capron. He had a long career in the oil field. He was highly respected and made many lifelong friends.
Ernie married his best friend Julie Jane Nicola in December 1980. They enjoyed skiing, four-wheeling and most of all camping with family and friends with a big campfire. Ernie was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Ernie is survived by his wife Julie, loving little puppy Marly Mae, sisters Linnet, Janice (Don), Maxine (Gary), Joan, Connie, brothers-in-law Jim (Sandra) and Joe, sister-in-law Joni, several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Ernie will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering was held Aug. 6 at Ballard Funeral Home.
Julie and family would like to thank everyone for the visits, food, cards and prayers.
