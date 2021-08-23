Joyce Lorraine (Beauchamp) Knopp, 92, left this earthly life Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, due to COVID-19, to be united with her heavenly father whom she was so devoted to.
She exemplified what it meant to be a Christian, in her helping others, seeing the best in people and grateful for what she had.
Joyce was born in Glenrock on Feb. 7, 1929, to Benjamin J. and Edith C. Beauchamp. They moved to Powell in 1942 where she finished school and met her future husband Edwin Knopp. Having two older brothers and keeping up with them, she was pretty much a tomboy.
She married Edwin in May 1947 and they moved to Cody, where she has lived since. They were married 61 years before Ed’s passing in 2008. Together they raised three daughters.
Joyce was mostly a stay-at -home Mom raising her girls. She was also kept busy by taking care of their acreage and rental properties.
Her passion, in addition to her Catholic faith, was horseback riding and she spent many a day riding and caring for her horses. She was the happiest when she could go on a trail ride with her “horsy” friends.
She was a longtime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, past president of the Altar Society, member of Wyoming Conference of Catholic Women and the Boot and Bottle Club. She was also a volunteer at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center doing fingernails for more than 30 years.
She is survived by daughters Patricia (Ron) Wright, Gladys (Don) Price, Barb (Fritz) Sears, six grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were husband Edwin and granddaughter Laurie Lipp.
Plans are to have a celebration of life at a later date when it’s safe to get together.
Those wishing to make donations may do so in Joyce’s name to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Meals on Wheels, Park County Library or the charity of their choice.
Condolences to the family may be sent to Gladys Price, P.O. Box 70, Cody, WY.
