Rebecca “Becky” Lee Mann was born in American Falls, Idaho, on February 1,1955, to Robert and Verlene Mann and grew up on the family farm in Aberdeen, Idaho.
She was the youngest of four children. After graduating from Aberdeen High School in 1973, she moved to Wyoming to begin her adult life. She lived in Rock Springs, Cody and later relocated to Lititz, Pa.
Becky successfully raised her three sons in Wyoming and Pennsylvania and owned her own home-cleaning business. She was especially known for cleaning large cabins and lodges. She spent many years working for some of Wyoming’s largest and most beautiful ranches: B4 Ranches (Quaker Oats), Ann Holding, (Sinclair Oil, and Little America), and every spring she joined a crew with the home/lodge/ranch cleaners to travel up the South Fork to clean for the Billionaire Foster Friess’ estate at the Mariposa Ranch. She also cleaned private homes in the Cody area and many of those clients became lifelong friends.
Becky loved plants and flowers and worked for many years at Stauffers Greenhouse in Pennsylvania. Wherever she lived, she turned her home into a stunning Garden of Eden. Using her artistic talents, Becky worked for Harry Jackson, helping him with his bronzes at the Caleco Foundry. In Cody, she and Don started a very successful Airbnb business that is still thriving today.
With her variety of jobs and while raising her three sons, Becky still found time to hunt. She earned bragging rights when she took a large moose in Idaho and a bull elk at the Grizzly Ranch (plus many deer). She always loved cooking and eating the meat she harvested. She was a good hunter, and a fine shot with her Dads old .270!
Becky was a committed Christian who lived her faith every day. Whether it be a homeless person, someone in need, discouraged, sick, or hurting, she always took time to pray, help and encourage them. Even in her final days, she was praying and reaching out to others. She would ask a complete stranger if they “Believed in Our Lord Jesus Christ?” Becky built her own handwritten “Bible,” and clergy marveled at how well it was written, and one recently proclaimed “If this Woman isn’t already in heaven, there ain’t no Heaven!!”
Becky and Don Schmalz met each other over five years ago at Granny’s Restaurant in Cody. They were married in Cave Creek, Ariz., on Dec. 28, 2018. When ask how she and Don met, she would say, “I spent 50 years looking and finally found him in Cody!” They had a wonderful marriage and loved every minute of living in the mountains of Wyoming in the summer and wintering in Phoenix, Ariz.
Together, they hiked trails, explored museums, flower gardens, antique stores, yard sales and thrift stores.
Nearly 4 years ago, Becky was diagnosed with cancer. She fought a valiant fight and was treated by many wonderful doctors throughout the country. At the end, she was surrounded in prayer with many of her wonderful friends and family.
Becky raised three fine sons: Brandon Doak (deceased), OJ Doak (Cody), and Tony Martin (Powell). She also has two grandchildren Teagen Doak and Nicodemus Martin, both of Cody. Her siblings include Patricia (Dale) Palmer, Bonnie (Ken) Oldfield (deceased), and Danny (Susan) Mann.
Becky passed in her and Don’s home on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cody.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Shreve Lodge on the North Fork of the Shoshone River (approximately 10 miles west of Cody on the Yellowstone Highway). As per her wishes, cremation has taken place.
All friends and family are invited to the Celebration of Life to show Becky how much she was loved and appreciated.
Memories and condolences can be left for Don on Becky’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.