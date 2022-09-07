Keith William Reynolds, 60, died unexpectedly at home in Rio Verde, Ariz., on July 11, 2022.
He was born to Dan and Bonnie Reynolds on Jan. 14, 1962, in Roswell, N.M., joining his sisters, Karla and Kristie. The family moved frequently between several states following Army Corps of Engineers construction projects.
Keith attended Del Campo High in Fair Oaks, Calif., where he participated on the water polo and swim teams, graduating in 1980. He later earned a degree in Behavioral Psychology from Sacramento State. He worked in construction for many years as a licensed electrician and skilled welder. Keith was very handy and could build or repair most anything.
His smile and gentle nature earned him many friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, cycling, kayaking and photographing nature. An avid cook, he relished preparing and sharing tasty meals. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his mother and sisters, three adult children, his partner Deborah Culver, an extensive family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
