On Jan. 4, 2021, Benjamin Wade Baggs left this world to find a better fishing hole.
“Wade,” as his family and many friends called him, was born Nov. 6, 1946, in Phillips, Texas, to John and Goldie Baggs, the youngest of five children.
He spent his childhood around Fort Supply and May, Okla. He received awards for being punctual and perfect attendance in grade school and graduated from Fort Supply High School in 1966.
He then was drafted into the Army for the Vietnam War on March 8, 1967. He served in the 4th Battalion, 3rd Infantry. During his service he received several awards which included the Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze service stars; Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device; Sharpshooter Badge with Machine Gun Bar with Rifle Bar.
He was honorably discharged April 22, 1969, and returned to May. He had reconnected with his Vietnam buddies in recent years and enjoyed reminiscing with them.
He married Judy Ann Collar on Aug. 9, 1973. He was a truck driver most his life and got to see a lot of country and worked for Big Horn Redi-Mix for the last portion before retirement.
He loved nothing more than to take his family camping, fishing and hunting. He passed this love on to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, children Jason Baggs (Nicole), Jessica McDonald (Mike), Justin Baggs and John Baggs (Kim), grandchildren Alyssa, Kaden, Taylor, Lance and Ellie Jo. Also included are his brothers Winston (Katie) from Las Vegas, Bob from May, sister-in-law Carlotta from Laverne, Okla., mother-in-law Mary “Tiny” Collar of Powell, brothers-in-law Bill (Karen) Collar from Oregon and Randy (Cathy) Collar from Texas, and sister-in-law Marcia (Mike) Ray from Wapiti. His many nieces and nephews loved their Uncle Wade and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister (Dorothy), brother (Jerry), father-in-law (Elmer Collar) and niece (Anna Collar).
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home with burial and military honors to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cody VFW or Spirit Mountain Hospice. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
