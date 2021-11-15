Danny Paul Rose, a resident of Beggs, Okla., passed from this life on Nov. 11, 2021 at the age of 67, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 26, 1954 in Post, Texas to Don and Maudie Faye (Ray) Rose. His family moved to Meeteetse when Dan was 15, where he graduated from Meeteetse High School in 1972. After graduation he worked on the Pitchfork Ranch in Wyoming as a ranch hand and cowboy. He then proudly served in the United States Navy until he contracted cancer and was awarded an honorable discharge. He then moved back to Oklahoma to be close to family where he met Lana Storts in September of 1980. They were married on Jan. 2, 1981 at the First Church of God in Henryetta. Dan then worked as a contract pumper, welder and maintenance mechanic at Chronicle Petroleum, Dresser Rand, Kelco, Coca Cola and Green Country Technology Center where he met many great people who became his lifelong friends. Dan fought a hard battle with leukemia for his precious grandchildren, Jesse and Emersyn.
He is preceded in death by his parents Don and Maudie Faye Rose and Father in law, Marvin Storts.
He is survived by his wife Lana Rose of the home; son Logan Rose and wife Jessica of Moore; grandchildren Jesse Crase and Emersyn Rose; brother Bill Rose and wife Karla; sisters Melody Rose and Donna Reavis; mother in law Doris Storts; brothers in law Robby Storts and wife Shelly, Brian Storts and wife Beth; sisters in law Sherry Fowler and husband John, and Ann Storts; and a host of other relatives.
Dan was so loved by us all and will be greatly missed. Funeral service was 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at the Henryetta Church of Christ. Interment followed with military honors at the New Senora Cemetery under the direction of the Rogers Funeral Home.
