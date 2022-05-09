Sharon Clark Moss May 9, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sharon Clark Moss, 79, died May 4, 2022, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House. Services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrother of sheriff running to be next leader of departmentEast Entrance opens Friday - Gate has had many upgrades since beginningProperty taxes are up big in assessmentNorah Darlynn Little (Conklin)Pojman announces her run for Park County Attorney in the 2022 electionsDivorcesDawe gets new charge after sentencing hearingEskeli gets 7-9 years for child pornPolice/Sheriff NewsDale M. Neff Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBrother of sheriff running to be next leader of department (12)‘One-vote Barrasso’ rebuked by GOP (9)COLUMN: There’s a lot I’ll miss about Cody Country (7)Is it time for elected officials to get raises? (7)Man charged with $20K gate damage (6)"Yellowstone" star to be Stampede Parade grand marshal (4)Pojman announces her run for Park County Attorney in the 2022 elections (4)Letter: Why did media cover up Hunter Biden laptop? (4)Trump announces Casper rally (3)James E. Hager (2)West Avenue duplexes approved by council (2)Editorial: Take care of our public lands (2)Letter: Medicaid expansion would help cancer patients (2)Feedback wanted on Big Horn changes (2)‘He was truly so talented’ – Artist James Bama remembered by friends (2)Park contractor sentenced for assault (1)James Elliott Bama (1)‘Empty the Shelters’ in May (1)COLUMN: Who’s that strange dude in the mirror? (1)Letter: Billboard on Big Horn is distasteful (1)Meeteetse town clerk puts hat in ring for commission (1)‘Wyoming is my passion’ – Hageman holds town halls in Park County (1)Sheriff Steward declines to seek reelection in 2022, instead running for county commissioner (1)Op Ed: Hand counting ballots is not a bipartisan effort (1)Column: Legislative misbehavior and use of intimidation (1)Op Ed: Many reasons to be concerned about voting (1) Cody Enterprise
