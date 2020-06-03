Donald Theodore Johnson Jr., died peacefully May 28, 2020, due to complications following surgery.
He was surrounded by his close family, all of whom had just given him a loving toast with cups of coffee that he surely would have enjoyed.
Don was born Sept. 4, 1949, to Virginia and Donald T. Johnson, Sr., in Oak Park, Ill. The family moved to Casper where he started school and joined Boy Scouts. He belonged to ROTC while attending high school there. After the family moved to Cody, Don graduated from CHS, and went on to attend and graduate from NWC with an Associates Degree.
Don enjoyed a good football game, closely following the Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys. Don also loved Star Trek and was a fan of the WWF. He had many hobbies including coin collecting, fishing and hunting, bowling and a good game of cribbage. He also was very artistic and like to paint and sculpt. Hershey bars were his passion.
Don was a member of the Cody Jaycee’s. He was proud to have managed the Red Barn gas station on the hill for six years and to have had his own small business, DT’s Sales for over 20 years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters Candy (Randy) Calvert, Jody (Mark) Whitehead, and brother Mike (Paula) Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews and a Godson.
Don’s ashes will be laid to rest in a coffee can, which we’re sure he’ll get a kick out of.
Graveside committal service was on June 2, 2020, officiated by Rev. Mary Caucutt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.