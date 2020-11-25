Larry Kennard Corson, born Oct. 1, 1962 in Afton, Wyo., died on Nov. 18, 2020, in Powell, Wyo.
He married the woman of his choice in the Provo, Utah, Temple (No. 1), Joyce Kohler, known as JoLynn Corson, and he became an honored, respected father.
He is survived by his wife, his two brothers Eugene and Rich, and sister Vickie, six of his children, 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He served a full-time mission in the Salt Lake City North Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a couples Temple Mission in the Ogden, Utah, Temple. He held too many positions to mention.
He spent most of his life battling his disabilities. He still earned an associate’s degree in diesel, two bachelor’s degrees in business, and a master’s in education.
There is a viewing Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home Powell, Wyo. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. at Schwab Mortuary before the graveside services at 10 a.m. in Afton, Wyo.
