Maurice “Barney” E. Wagner, Jr., 84, passed away July 27, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Margaretta E. (Raver) Wagner to whom he was married for 66 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., Red Lion, with Leon Miller officiating the service. There will be a visitation from 9-10 a.m. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York with full military honors performed by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born July 8, 1939, in Dallastown, he was a son of the late Maurice Wagner, Sr. and Jessie (Helm) Eyler. After high school, Barney joined the US Marine Corp to fight for our country. He was honorably discharged and was rewarded with a Good Conduct Medal. After his military service, he was an auto and diesel mechanic and worked for Caterpillar for nine years. Then in 1978, he and his family moved to Cody, Wyoming where he worked for Cody School District as a custodian. He retired from Cody School District 1994. In his free time, Maurice found passion in hunting, fishing, playing guitar, singing, jamming with friends, taking Sunday morning drives and camping. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Wagner is survived by his wife, Margaretta E. (Raver) Wagner; his five children, Kurt and Kellie Wagner, Mark and Kimberly Wagner, Anita Manifold, Tina Trettel, Carol and Terry Romberger; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; five sisters, Holly Byrens, Ellen Waltimire, Bonnie Martz, Beverly Wolfe, Vicky Poe; and one brother, Terry Wagner. He is preceded in death by a brother, William Eyler and a sister, Suzanne Schmidt.
Memorial contributions can be made to Amedisys Foundation located at 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA or at the York location located at 884 Loucks Rd., Suite 1, York, PA 17404 or amedisys.com/donate
