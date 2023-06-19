Robert W. “Bob” Stevens was born in Chicago, Ill., and was the first of three sons of Walter and Annis Stevens. As a child of the Depression, Bob and his family moved many times, but when asked, he always said that his hometown was Paw Paw, Illinois.
Prior to graduating from Northern Illinois University in 1952, he worked one summer at UXU Ranch where he fell in love with the Cody area. In 1953, he joined the US Navy during the Korean War and served as a Lieutenant JF aboard the USS Boxer off the coast of Korea. It was during a repair stop in San Francisco that he met the love of his life at a dance at the Officers Club, Lieutenant JF Charlotte Jean Miller, a Navy nurse stationed at Mares Island Naval Station.
Two weeks after Bob met Charlotte, she received orders to board a US medical ship bound for Japan. As Bob later recounted, “I just couldn’t let her get away,” and he proposed. They were married on Dec. 28, 1954. Their son, Robert Stevens III, was born in December 1956, and daughter Rebecca Stevens Acker was born in December 1960.
After being discharged in San Diego, Bob taught at Coronado High School for several years before being hired as a teacher at Mount Miguel High School. While there, he attended the Unviersity of San Diego Law School at night and graduated third in his class in 1962.
After several years, he left teaching full-time and devoted all of his energy to the practice of law. He also continued to teach evening classes at Crossmont Jr. College in San Diego. He closed his law office, and he and Charlotte moved to Wapiti, Wyoming, in 1990, where they lived for the next 20 years before relocating to Cody.
It was during this period that Bob became “The Teddy Bear Man,” who at Halloween, handed out teddy bears instead of candy to children who stopped by. Bob and Charlotte found great joy in gathering teddy bears during the year and handing them out. Bob also participated in the Cody annual Fourth of July Parade and had great pride in representing the North Fork Korean War Veterans Association. During this time, Bob also continued to practice law, served as a part-time magistrate, participated on the zoning commission and performed civil weddings.
After the death of his beloved wife of 65 years in July 2021, Bob remained in the family home. He successfully fought to keep his independence and passed away at home as he wanted. Just the week before his death, he stated that he felt he had lived too long, that he was at peace and that he was ready whenever his Lord called him. Bob will be greatly missed by his two children, their spouses and the many friends that he made, especially Sandy Mercer and Denise Miller, his long-time paralegal. Bob lived his life as best he could and supported everyone around him. He never met a stranger.
One of Bob’s favorite poems was “Invictus” by William Ernest Henley. It spoke deeply to him about fighting for what is right and being responsible for yourself. The last stanza meant the most to him and summarizes how he lived his life: “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlotte, his brothers John and Bill Stevens, and his parents Walter and Annis Stevens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation of a new teddy bear or other stuffed toy (must be unused and in original wrapping) that will be presented to Cody law enforcement and other first responders. Those agencies will give the bears to children in crisis. Donations may be made at The Chamberlin Inn, 1032 12th St., Cody between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8, 2023.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Bob’s memorial page at ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.