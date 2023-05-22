Dr. Raymond Edward Floyd, 86, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023.
He was very happy living in Cody, with his loving wife Patsy and their many animals on their ranch.
My Dad was an extra-ordinary man, a good man. He was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was a teacher and a forever student loving to learn and grow. He even achieved his doctorate. My dad was a published author of academic books and poetry. He was a member of Mensa and Toastmasters. My dad also loved all animals, hiking and photography.
A quote my sisters and I remember him saying often “whatever makes you happy.” He was always supportive of our activities and our dreams.
My Dad LOVED and was LOVED. He will be truly missed.
Here is a poem he wrote for his Dad, and one I believe says a lot about my dad.
An Ordinary Man
“Not a king,
Not a prince,
Neither a pauper was he,
Just an ordinary man was his fate to be.
“An ordinary man?
How can that be?
Let’s look at him and his deeds,
And decide if an ordinary man was he.
“Taking great pride in his work,
“Look, this is mine,” said he.
How can such pride be found,
if an ordinary man was he?
“A teacher,
A guide,
a counsel for those seeking aid.
How can one serve all these,
if an ordinary man was he?
“A father,
A lover,
most often a friend in need.
How can one fill such roles,
if an ordinary man was he?
“An ordinary man?
“Never” say those who knew well,
or just in passing.
An extra-ordinary man was his fate to be.”
Author Raymond Edward Floyd
