Rommie Roy Claudson went home to be with the Lord after a short but aggressive battle with cancer Dec. 31, 2021. He was surrounded by his two children and wife of 53 years.
He was born Oct. 31, 1948 to Herschel and Opal Claudson in Cody, Wyo. and lived and grew up in the Heart Mountain area. He was the first of five children. He met the love of his life, Joyce Hansen, in high school in 1964 and they married on Sept. 14, 1968. They celebrated the birth of their daughter, Starla Joy in 1969 and their son Clifford Wesley, in 1975.
He served 22 months in the Army during the Vietnam War. In 1975, Rommie started F&R Insulation in Cody and retired in 2013. But we all know he never fully retired he really loved being busy.
Through the years Rommie enjoyed teaching Sunday School, playing worship music and ministering on worship teams, writing, gardening, reading and never missed an opportunity to learn new things. He loved being prepared for any situation that may arise, and teaching others what he learned along the way. Rommie’s faith in Jesus Christ was the main focus behind everything in his life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herschel and Opal Claudson Johnson, stepfather Albert Johnson Jr., sister Bev Mckinley, and infant son Brett Roy Claudson.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Claudson of Cody; his children Starla Sexton (Wayne) of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Cliff Claudson (Liz) of Cody,; his grandchildren Lee Sexton of Cheyenne, Tyler Sexton (Lizzy) of Aspen, Colo., Erin Hennig (Jimmie) of Hogansville, Ga., Chris Claudson (Brianna), Ashley Edgerly, Emily Claudson, and Alyssa Claudson, all of Cody; his great-grandchildren Wyatt and Sadie Hennig of Hogansville, and Whitt Sexton of Cheyenne. He is also survived by his siblings Claudean Green (Tom), Garen Claudson, and Rick Claudson (Tina) of Prineville, Ore. and many nephews and nieces.
Memorial services to celebrate the life of Rommie will be held at Ballard Funeral Home Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. Memories and condolence can be left on Rommie’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
