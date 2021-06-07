Smokejumper Timothy David Hart, 36, of Cody, passed away from injuries sustained during duty on June 2, 2021.
Thank you to the Cody community for your respect and support during Tim’s homecoming procession.
You are welcome to come pay your respects on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held at the Cody High School football field on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Condolences to Tim’s family can be sent on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
