Ethel Edmonds Gerard passed away peacefully July 5, 2022, following 102 (and 11/12ths) years of loving her family and serving others.
Ethel graduated from Cody High School and the University of Texas. She married Foard Gerard in 1947 and together raised four children.
Ethel was always involved in her children’s activities as well as a variety of community services, women’s clubs, and the Powell Presbyterian Church.
Ethel enjoyed many hobbies that always managed to turn into gifts for others. Ethel will long be remembered for her sharp mind, kindness and generosity. She loved planning family gatherings, but was equally happy to enjoy a Sunday drive. She adored time with her children, niece, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her circle of friends was always expanding. She held lifelong friendships with her schoolmates and continued to collect new friends as she moved from home, to retirement center, to assisted care and the care center. Ethel was always happy to see you.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and CB “Scotty” Edmonds, her husband Foard Gerard, and her sisters Grace George and Gladys Cloyd.
She is survived by her children Barbara Hogg, Ken Gerard, Greg Gerard and Cheryl Gilson; niece Barbara Weibert; nephews Robert (Kathy) Mason, Richard (Julia) George; grandchildren Ryan (Ronda) Hogg, Jodee (Casey) Perry, and Kyna (Pete) Christensen; great grandchildren, Cooper Hogg, Camille Perry, and Casey Perry; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Ethel will be dearly missed and her memories cherished.
A detailed obituary may be found at thompsonfuneral.net/obituary/ethel-gerard. Memorial services will be held Aug. 13, Saturday at 10 a.m. at Union Presbyterian Church in Powell, 329 N Bent.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Powell Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.
