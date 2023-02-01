Jerry Lee Garland passed away in Basin on Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82.
He was born on May 7, 1940, in Sheridan to Gerald and Nellie (Caywood) Garland. He was the only son and had two sisters Melvine and Marie. His family relocated to Seattle when Jerry was 3 years old. He grew up in the Seattle area and graduated from high school in 1958.
After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne. During his time of service, his unit had one drop in Panama and Jerry was honorably discharged in 1961. After serving his country, he spent several years in Seattle working for Alaska Airlines as a loadmaster.
He came back home to Wyoming in 1969 and on Dec. 27, 1969, he married Shirley Iverson in Buffalo. They had four children while living in Buffalo. Most of his adult life he resided in Buffalo, with 10 years spent in Thermopolis.
While living in Thermopolis, he served in the Wyoming National Guard and worked at Reda Pump. Jerry and his family relocated to Enumclaw, Wash., and he worked for Marie’s Dressing for five years, eventually relocating back to Buffalo. In later years he lived at the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. In fact, most weekends, you would never find him home, as he was most likely on the water somewhere or in the mountains.
Surviving family consists of wife Shirley Garland of Powell; daughter Shelly Tison and husband Chris of Williston, S.C.; son Andy Garland and wife Tandie of Upton; daughter Dawn Downer and husband Tim of Powell; daughter Susan Knighton and husband Bill of Thermopolis; younger sister Marie Garland O’Leary and husband Dennis of Sequim, Wash.; bother-in-law Stan Iverson and wife Sharon of Buffalo; seven grandchildren scattered all around the U.S., eight great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will not have a funeral service at this time but have opted for a family gathering later in the spring/summer of 2023.
Atwood Funeral Home in Greybull is handling cremation.
