Mary Louise McMillan passed away unexpectedly with family by her side on Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 77.
Mary will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her three daughters and family Amy Kavalec (Steven Holmes), Jill McMillan and Susan Rodezno (Matthew); and grandchildren Kaitlin and Carter Kavalec, Jaedyn and Alyssa Rodezno and Andrew and Alex Holmes.
Mary was born in Kansas City, Mo. She enjoyed many years with her family and friends living in Cody before eventually settling in Highlands Ranch, Colo. She was passionate about her lifelong career as a flight attendant flying for Continental Airlines, Mountain Air Express and Frontier Airlines.
When she was not traveling, she devoted numerous volunteer hours at her grandchildren’s elementary school. She was also recognized on multiple occasions for her contributions and volunteer enthusiasm at Lone Tree Arts Center where she served as an usher who warmly welcomed visitors to various performances at the venue throughout the years.
A private family Celebration of Life will take place later this year at Mary’s request.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to Lone Tree Arts Center.
