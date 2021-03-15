Donald “Don” Scott died of natural causes on Jan. 25, 2021.
He was born April 12, 1952, in Oconomowoc, Wis., to Dorothy Harris and Donald “Don” Scott.
A Celebration of Don’s Life will be held on April 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at CCV, East Campus, Mesa, Ariz. The family will also hold a private memorial in Yellowstone at some time later in the year.
A full obituary to follow.
