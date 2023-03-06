Cody resident Vera Beerline, 65, passed away peacefully at Billings Clinic on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with her husband Greg as well as other family by her side.
Vera was born in Billings on July 14, 1957, to Orland and Leslie Breitling. Vera was the second oldest of the Breitling clan with two brothers Marc (Teri), Gregg (Sean) and sister Shelly.
After attending 12 years in Cody schools and graduating in 1976 she then went on to attend college at NWC in Powell and UNLV in Las Vegas. She returned to Cody and found herself meeting up again with her soulmate Greg Beerline, whom she first met when they were 13 years old.
Vera and Greg were soon married July 10, 1982, in the First Presbyterian Church of Cody. Vera kidded that she needed to get married before she turned 25 on the 14th of July because then she would be an old maid. During the early years of marriage, they had two daughters, Jennifer and Erynn. While the girls were younger and even beyond Vera was an avid supporter and volunteer for the Girl Scout program in Powell and in later years in Cody.
While living in Powell, Vera was a member/Deacon of the Union Presbyterian Church. Vera was employed at NWC as a Liberal Arts/Visual and Performing Arts Secretary, Administrative Secretary for College Relations and Development and Secretary for Cooperative Education and Job Placement from January 1986 to February 1995.
Vera returned to NWC as an Admissions Evaluator from April 1998 to June 2000. Vera then went to the city of Cody from October 2000 to July 2009. While working at the city she assisted with the annual Fourth of July parade. In later years she was given the opportunity to announce the parade entries for everyone in attendance to hear which continued through 2021.
Vera also worked at Polecat Printery/Powell from May 2010 to September 2013 and then Big Horn Radio Network from November 2013 to November 2019; Vera enjoyed her opportunities to participate in on-air radio ads/commercials. Vera retired in July 2022.
Vera joined the Elks Lodge No. 1611/Cody in 2010 and was a member for 13 years completing the circle of officer’s chairs including Exalted Ruler. Vera then became a Past Exalted Ruler/Life Member up until her passing. While a member of the Elks, Vera was very involved in volunteering for numerous charity events that the Elks provided.
Vera had a unique sense of humor, an overabundance of love, and always had the best smile for all those she came in contact with. Vera especially loved being “Grammy” to her three granddaughters; Vera would often say spending time with her ‘Grands’ was a blessing.”
Vera enjoyed yard sales, camping, fishing, snow skiing and family and to Vera everyone she knew was family which with some meant enjoying a cold beverage and a game of cards or Yahtzee.
Vera is survived by her husband Greg of almost 41 years; her daughters Jennifer (Rob), Erynn (Katie); her granddaughters Ani, Jose, and Lora; her siblings Marc and Shelly; aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew, and many, many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Gregg, aunts/uncles, cousins and newborn great-nephew.
Cremation has taken place. A small memorial is planned for Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 11 a.m.-noon at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody; reception following at the Elks, 1202 Beck, in Cody.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the Cody Elks’ charities in care of Cody Lodge No. 1611, 1202 Beck Ave., Cody, WY, 82414, in memory of Vera. Gone too soon and extremely missed by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.