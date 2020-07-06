Cedric Aurther Kencke died June 20, 2020, at Cedar Wood Ville in Red Lodge.
Cedric was born on Dec. 19, 1950, in Cody to Gordon and Harriet “Happy” Kencke. Cedric spent his first 10 years in Cody until his dad joined the U.S. Army. It didn’t take long until dad received orders to Germany. So the family packed up and was on the move. The next three years the family lived in Giessen, West Germany. When the tour was over dad was assigned to Fort Sill, Okla.
Cedric graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Okla. After graduation Cedric enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. in October 1970. Cedric served our country for 12 years. During his time in the Corps he was stationed in several posts in the U.S. He also served on the USS America in the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. He was an Aircrew Survival Equipment man, which means he maintained survival equipment on jet aircraft.
After his departure from the military service he tried his hand at truck driving for a couple of years, he didn’t like driving on freeways during winter months. So he took up the painting business by working for Kelly-Moore Paints in Lawton. After 19 years with Kelly-Moore he retired.
After retirement he decided to come home to Cody. After a bad fall in November 2017 and four weeks in ICU it was decided he needed 24 hour help until his mind repaired itself, wishful thinking that never happened.
Cedric loved fishing and playing golf. He always told Ray his older brother he was a better fisherman than him, and he was. He always caught more fish than him. He also enjoyed playing golf, and running after that little white ball.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and older brother Ray, and nephew Nick Kencke.
He is survived by his brother Ronald (Twila); niece Linda (Gary) Robson of Cody, nephew Franklin (Pamala) Kencke of Virginia Beach, Jason (Shannon) Kencke of California; six great nephews, one great niece, and five great-great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m.
