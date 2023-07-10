Janice Kay Jones passed away at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House on June 30 after one last fight with cancer.
She was born near Detroit, Mich., in 1948, but moved to Cody in the ‘90s and married her cowboy, Doug Jones.
They were both extremely active in the Cody Eagles Club, taking turns being officers and President and always jumping in when a helping hand was needed.
Jan was a ranch cook for many years, spending her free time camping and horseback riding.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lillian Engel and her husband Doug Jones, leaving her daughters Becky Voss, Lisa (Sean) Harmon and Christie (Jay) Pearson along with numerous stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Jan requests a donation be made to the Eagles Cancer Fund for their women’s scholarship of which her granddaughter Dusti Nalley was a recipient. The local address is Eagles Aux. 1001 13th St. Cody, WY 82414.
Condolences may be expressed at ballardfh.com or can be sent to Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street, Cody, WY 82414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.