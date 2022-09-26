Wayne Lee Allshouse began his life’s journey on Sept. 22, 1950, born to Leo James and Betty Jean Allshouse in Lovell.
He joined his parents and brother Jim and in time their family of four became a family of eight as sisters Peggy and Suzie and brothers David and Larry were born.
Wayne passed away on Sept. 9, 2022.
The family moved from Lovell to Worland where they operated a family farm and then later moved to Cody when Wayne was 14.
In November of 1967 Wayne met his future wife Elaine and they began their 55 years together. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, and were blessed with three children: Angela Renee, Heather Christine and Cameron Sean. In 2013 they were thrilled to welcome granddaughter Brooklyn Ann. Brooklyn was a very special joy for Wayne. She chose to call him Pop-Pop, a title he wore with pride.
Wayne was preceded in death by daughter Angela, son Cameron and his parents Leo and Betty.
Survivors include his wife Elaine, daughter Heather, brothers David (Sandy) Allshouse and Larry (Judy) Allshouse and sisters Peggy (Jim) Laverdure and Suzie (John) Mosley. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and dear friends.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, he was a truly unique and talented individual, one of a kind.
Memorial services will be held at Ballard Funeral home on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Afterwards, please join us for a light lunch which will be held at the Irma Governor’s Room.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.