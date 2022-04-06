Kent Melvin Miller, 63, of Cody, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He was at home on hospice and lost his battle with lung cancer. Even though he quit smoking in 2014, decades of smoking planted the disease that took his life.
Kent was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated high school there and then went into the U.S. Army in January 1979 through December 1982, serving as a tank mechanic in Fort Knox, Ky. Kent and his mom moved to Cody in 2011 to be near Kent’s twin sister Karol (known as Kat) Vuletich.
Kent spent most of his adult life working primarily in the janitorial industry for various school systems, the Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Walmart in Cody and for Cody Regional Health. Kent and his sister Kat both cared for their mother Rosemary Miller, who was homebound her last four years and passed Sept. 17, 2021.
Throughout his life, Kent’s passion was fishing and he spent many hours at lower Beck Lake. He was especially proud of his prowess in catching catfish, especially the blue catfish. Heaven has gained another fisherman. Kent is certain to be casting a line for a cloud catfish, whooping when he feels that tug of the “big one.”
He was also very fond of animals and had an affinity for cats. His tuxedo cat Buddy was rescued from the Cody Animal Shelter as a companion for his mother. Buddy’s name was his job. Rosemary often remarked, “Buddy loves Kent more.” Animals did love Kent, instantly and intensely. That was true of all the family pets Kent cared for. Kindred spirits, no doubt.
He was the same gentle bear of a guy, joking with his nurses, caregivers and family right up to the last days. His good humor, kindness, smile and laughter will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clark and Rosemary Miller, and sisters Kay and Vicki.
Surviving Kent are sister Karen (Steve) Wohlwend of Landrum, S.C., and Kat (Daniel) Vuletich of Cody. Also, Karen’s sons Michael and Gregory, her grandchildren Alexander and Addison; Kay’s son Neil, daughter Brandi and her children Makayla, Kya and Jayden, all in Waterloo, Iowa; and Kat’s son Scott of Cody, survive Kent. As well as his beloved cat Buddy.
Kent has been cremated. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Please send memorials on Kent’s behalf to the United Methodist Church in Cody, or the American Cancer Society.
A wish from the Miller family, if you use tobacco, please quit. It’s the greatest gift you can give to yourself and your loved ones. If you don’t smoke/chew, never ever, ever start.
Memories and condolences can be sent to Kent’s family on his memorial page at BallardFH.com
