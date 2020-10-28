Renee Frances Thornton Naylor of Basin went to be with our Heavenly Father on Oct. 22, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice, from pancreatic cancer.
Renee was 71.
Renee was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Afton to Evonne Nettie Daniels Thornton and Wayne Campbell Thornton. She graduated from Big Piney High School in 1967. A week later after graduating she married and was blessed with three children; Ronae Lynn Skiver, Ronald “Ty” Skiver and Sy James Skiver.
In October of 1980 Renee met Emory Naylor and they were married in 1986, adding Nettie Louise Naylor Hohnhorst to the family.
The family moved to Meeteetse in 1988, where Emory worked for the Pitchfork Ranch for 15 years. Renee was active in the community and worked at Cody Family Practice (later Billings Cody Clinic) for 21 years. In 2004 the family moved to Basin where Renee enjoyed working on her little house and Emory drove trucks. She was also a member of the Eagles.
Renee made friends wherever she was and always maintained friendships from every town she lived in. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, good homemaker and fun friend. She was thankful to her family and friends that surrounded her with love throughout her life.
She had many hobbies from being with family and friends, working on her home, crocheting, knitting, crafts, reading, painting and restoring old furniture. She was proud to have won numerous awards for her beautiful needlework throughout the years.
Renee is survived by her sister Judy Annan, husband R. Emory Naylor, children Ronae Paul, Ronald “Ty” Skiver, Sy Skiver and Nettie Hohnhorst, grandchildren RC Landingham, Sydney Skiver, Trae Paul, Ty Paul, Talynn Paul, Masy Skiver, Josie Skiver, Reata Hohnhorst, Anna Hohnhorst and Hagan Hohnhorst, great-grandchildren Lyndzy Custer, Sharlay Custer and Rank Custer, god-children Stevie Phillips and Andrew Springman, and also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Evonne and Wayne Thornton, younger sister Chyrl Phillips, along with aunts, uncles, a nephew and cousins.
On Oct. 24 she was laid to rest at Plainview Cemetery in Big Piney.
A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Greybull at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.
