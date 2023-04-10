James “Jim” Patrick Flood died peacefully March 30, 2023, at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Worland, after a battle with burns to his lower extremities.
Jim was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Billings to Amos and Dorothy (Fry) Flood. His father passed away when he was 10 and Ed Relacyk became his new father. He grew up between Roundup and Terry, Mont., where his parents farmed. He would drive truck, delivering produce around Red Lodge, Roundup, Bridger and Billings.
In 1956, Jim moved to Wyoming looking for work and started working at Holly Sugar in Lovell. A few years later he moved to Thermopolis and married the love of his life, Marcaline G. Hall, on June 26, 1959. To this union, three children were born, Joy K., James “Mike” and Valerie A. His family was his legacy and then his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching their sporting events, helping with fair animals, hunting, fishing and dinners with family.
Jim loved to make his own pot of soup, which consisted of a little of everything from the refrigerator into one pot.
He spent the majority of his working career in the oilfields from Hamilton Dome to North Dakota. Jim enjoyed working and built many friendships from the oil fields. Nearing retirement, he loved to raise and sell market hogs. He built up a good customer list for all his market hogs and was proud of that.
Another of his favorite things was meeting at the local coffee shops a number of times a day. If you could not find him, just call the coffee shop and he was sure to be found. His children had to experience attending coffee engagements at an early age.
After retirement, Jim loved delivering Meals on Wheels for the Hot Springs County Senior Center and enjoyed many meals there himself.
Our dad was a true fighter for his health, family and country. We will sure miss him and his sense of humor, but he will always be with us.
He was preceded in death by his parents Amos and Dorothy Flood, Ed Redlacyk and his brothers, Sam and John.
He is survived by his wife Marcaline; children Joy K. Flood-Whitneybell of Arizona, James “Mike” Flood of Powell and Valerie Bartholomew; grandchildren Shane McElhinny, Kodiak (Kalli) McElhinny, Logan (Dalyn) Bartholomew and Hunter Bartholomew; great-grandchildren Kye, Keilani, Aubree and Isis, and his many “coffee shop friends.”
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Monument Hill Cemetery in Thermopolis. There will be a dinner at the Thermopolis VFW following services. Visitation for family and friends will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Bryant Funeral Home Chapel in Worland.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hot Springs County Senior Center and sent to P.O. Box 524, Worland, WY, 82401. Online condolences may be made at bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.
