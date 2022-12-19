Susan Louise Tantlinger, 72, of Clark, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody.
Susan was born in Spokane, Wash., on Jan. 11, 1950, to the late Marjorie and Keith Tantlinger.
She was an artist and spent many years in France establishing her own gallery. She also had a passion for riding horses which brought her back to the United States in 2007 to live in Clark.
She continued her artistic career in various subject matters that her heart and creativity lead her to pursue.
Her most-loved subject of late was enjoying bulldogs. Susan owned several bulldogs throughout her life and she considered them her most prized possession.
Susan lived a full life and she left a creative and sometimes humorous touch on everything she touched.
She attended Bennett Creek Church in Clark and loved her church family and the support they showed her.
Per her request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
