Rachel Hill Chamberlain was born Dec. 8, 1979, and died March 1, 2021. She lost her battle to cancer near her home in Poulsbo, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her mother Penny Hill and her grandparents Spencer and Gloria Brosious.
She is survived by her father William Hill and stepmother Jennifer Hill, sister Gretchen Hill Hansen, and the love of her life Tom Chamberlain.
She was a child who hated school but who went on to earn a Master’s Degree in elementary education and loved teaching! She always remembered her childhood fondly in Cody and had planned to retire there.
We will return her ashes there near her grandparents in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.