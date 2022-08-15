On August 10, 2022, the Lord decided that Sylvia Rachael Gates, 83, of Cody had completed her job he had put her here on earth to do, so he called her home.
Sylvia was the middle child of three, parents were Samuel Evans and Hazel (Blake) Evans. She was born on Feb. 12, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At age 15 she married Louis (Bill) Stroble Sr. in Denver. From that marriage there came three children – Ramona, Louis and Michael, all of Cody.
Several years later when she was 32 she was faced with raising her three children on her own. Because times were tough, Sylvia worked hard to provide for her children and went to work. She used resources such as her half acre garden. A fond memory of her children was the soup made of all vegetables, as there was not money for meat.
It was at her job during this time she met the true love of her life Edward Gates. They were married on March 10, 1972.
Ed’s mother Louise Gates lived in Cody, so the family packed up and moved to Cody in 1976. Ed played country music and got a job with his band at Cassie’s for every weekend night. Sylvia also got a job working at Cassie’s as the day prep cook and also made and served sandwiches in the Day Bar Liquor store. Ed continued to play music until his health declined. With help from her family and close friends, Sylvia continued working at Cassie’s, while also taking care of Ed until his death in 1988.
After Ed passed Sylvia found her calling and shifted careers at the age of 50. She began working at West Park Long Term Care Center, which required her returning to school and earning her CNA license. After working as a CNA she went on to become a restorative aide, before finally becoming assistant activities director.
For several years she dressed up as Mrs. Clause at the LTCC to spread joy and pass out gifts to the residents. As she would often say, she loved making the residents smile and laugh (even if it meant acting like a fool). She loved her job and because of her love of it and her faith in God several times she was requested by the family of a resident that she be with the resident as their life came to a close.
Sylvia spent 20 years at the LTCC before retiring at 70. She then began volunteering with the hospice group to sit with people in their last moments and also answer phones at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Sylvia attended church at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. The Lord and her relationship with Him were very important to her. We can celebrate that today she is standing face to face with her Savior completely whole and healed.
Sylvia touched the lives and hearts of a huge amount of people. While attending church she met Leonard Taffola and they became close friends and companions. Leonard became a part of the family; the two of them went on several adventures during these years. Leonard passed away in 2007 leaving Sylvia alone again. Sylvia throughout her life always seemed to take the roll of caregiver, protector, and a hand to hold on to. She adored her family, even in her older not so healthy years if she heard someone had hurt or said something bad about them, she would say: You let me talk to them and I will just straighten them out. It was the Navajo blood in her talking, and you did not want to make her really mad.
Sylvia being an Alabama girl from Tuscaloosa, her all-time favorite saying was roll Tide roll.
Sylvia will be greatly missed, but she left all of us with a gift, the wonderful memories we shared with her, the grand love she shared with us, and her passion of always trying to love, care and help people.
Sylvia is survived by her brother Joseph (Pat) Evans of Rossville, Ga., her three children Sylvia Ramona (Russ) Edwards, Louis (Mary) Stroble Jr. and Michael (Sherry) Stroble all of Cody and seven grandchildren Casey ( Kristy) Stroble of Cody, Tom ( Ashle) Stroble of Cody, Robin (Brandon) Piersol of Doniphan, Neb., Dustin (Kari) Stroble of Billings, Jessie (Matt) Thompson of Burlington, Elizabeth Stroble of Cody, and Matthew Stroble of Cody, who is currently serving in the USMC, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, older sister Nell Nester, several aunts and uncles and her beloved husband Edward Gates.
Services will be Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery. There also will be a reception in the basement of St. Anthony’s Church in Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.