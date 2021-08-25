Kenneth Otto Schuebel, 84, of Cody passed away Aug. 21, 2021, in Billings.
Kenneth “Ken” was born Nov. 30, 1936, to Bill and Aleta (Hathaway) Schuebel in Muscatine, Iowa. He grew up on a wheat farm in Banner County, Neb. He graduated from high school in La Grange, Wyo., in 1954.
On Dec. 24, 1956, he married Leta Nelson in Ord, Neb. They tried farming for a few years and then Ken went to work for KN Energy and worked there for 32 years until his retirement. During these years the family moved several times within Wyoming and Colorado.
After his retirement, they moved to Cody, where he enjoyed gardening, yard work and helping his son on the farm.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Leta Schuebel of Cody, and their five children Kathy (Willis) Williams of Wheatland, Keith (Deanna) Schuebel of Cody, Kristine (Terry) Nelson of Gordon, Neb., Kevin (Joyce) Schuebel of Boulder, Colo., and Kent Schuebel of Cody.
His greatest joys were serving the Lord, being with his children, his 19 grandchildren and his 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters Joan Sundin and Nancy Sundin.
Visitation will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.