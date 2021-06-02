First Sgt. Victor Eugene Medina passed Nov. 19, 2020, in Cheyenne. During his three combat tours in Vietnam, he was awarded the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, three Purple Hearts and the South Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army.
Military interment was May 28, 2021, at the VA National Cemetery in Cheyenne.
Vic was born on March 14, 1942, in Riverton to Frank and Alice Medina. He was the fifth of eight children. He was raised on a ranch in Meeteetse and graduated from high school in 1960.
Victor enlisted in the U.S. Army. He married Joan Harris in Washington State in 1965 and they divorced in 1973. They had one daughter, Glenda Medina Paulson of Anchorage, Alaska.
Victor married his second wife Kay in Cheyenne. He is survived by his daughter, wife Kay, two stepdaughters, two siblings, E.G. Medina of Sheridan and Rita M. Lewis of Cody, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
